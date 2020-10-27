Tech Mahindra Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,371.80 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,371.80 crore in September 2020 up 3.33% from Rs. 9,069.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,064.60 crore in September 2020 down 5.28% from Rs. 1,123.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,820.50 crore in September 2020 up 6.02% from Rs. 1,717.20 crore in September 2019.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.88 in September 2019.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 819.25 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.10% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.