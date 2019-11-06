Tech Mahindra Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,069.90 crore, up 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,069.90 crore in September 2019 up 5.1% from Rs. 8,629.85 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,123.90 crore in September 2019 up 5.6% from Rs. 1,064.33 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,717.20 crore in September 2019 down 4.27% from Rs. 1,793.83 crore in September 2018.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 12.88 in September 2019 from Rs. 11.99 in September 2018.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 773.25 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.04% over the last 12 months.