Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,116.28 crore, up 24.53% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,116.28 crore in March 2022 up 24.53% from Rs. 9,729.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,505.64 crore in March 2022 up 39.23% from Rs. 1,081.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,408.18 crore in March 2022 up 24.78% from Rs. 1,930.00 crore in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 17.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.37 in March 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,202.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.83% returns over the last 6 months and 26.32% over the last 12 months.

Tech Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,116.28 11,450.80 9,729.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,116.28 11,450.80 9,729.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,047.65 5,660.20 4,695.50
Depreciation 484.24 362.10 344.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,980.25 3,730.60 3,137.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,604.14 1,697.90 1,553.00
Other Income 319.80 223.10 32.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,923.94 1,921.00 1,585.60
Interest 55.20 33.90 41.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,868.74 1,887.10 1,543.90
Exceptional Items 4.50 -- 0.20
P/L Before Tax 1,873.24 1,887.10 1,544.10
Tax 328.00 508.20 499.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,545.24 1,378.90 1,044.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,545.24 1,378.90 1,044.30
Minority Interest -39.60 -9.70 37.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.70 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,505.64 1,368.50 1,081.40
Equity Share Capital 438.81 438.20 437.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.09 15.58 12.37
Diluted EPS 16.94 15.46 12.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.09 15.58 12.37
Diluted EPS 16.94 15.46 12.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
