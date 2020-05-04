Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,490.20 crore, up 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,490.20 crore in March 2020 up 6.72% from Rs. 8,892.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 803.90 crore in March 2020 down 29.02% from Rs. 1,132.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,415.50 crore in March 2020 down 21.61% from Rs. 1,805.80 crore in March 2019.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.77 in March 2019.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 546.25 on April 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.59% returns over the last 6 months and -34.67% over the last 12 months.