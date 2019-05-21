Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,892.30 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,892.30 crore in March 2019 up 10.4% from Rs. 8,054.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,132.50 crore in March 2019 down 7.99% from Rs. 1,230.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,805.80 crore in March 2019 down 3.08% from Rs. 1,863.15 crore in March 2018.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2018.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 743.90 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 4.82% returns over the last 6 months and 8.54% over the last 12 months.