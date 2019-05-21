Tech Mahindra Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,892.30 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,892.30
|8,943.70
|8,054.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,892.30
|8,943.70
|8,054.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,307.10
|4,518.20
|4,145.30
|Depreciation
|270.40
|283.60
|298.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,946.50
|2,702.90
|2,497.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,368.30
|1,439.00
|1,113.25
|Other Income
|167.10
|80.60
|451.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,535.40
|1,519.60
|1,564.51
|Interest
|28.10
|35.80
|52.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,507.30
|1,483.80
|1,511.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,507.30
|1,483.80
|1,511.80
|Tax
|353.50
|263.80
|281.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,153.80
|1,220.00
|1,230.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,153.80
|1,220.00
|1,230.76
|Minority Interest
|5.90
|-3.90
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-27.20
|-13.20
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,132.50
|1,202.90
|1,230.80
|Equity Share Capital
|443.70
|442.50
|441.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.77
|13.55
|13.84
|Diluted EPS
|12.58
|13.45
|13.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.77
|13.55
|13.84
|Diluted EPS
|12.58
|13.45
|13.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited