Tech Mahindra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,707.90 crore, up 24.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,707.90 crore in June 2022 up 24.62% from Rs. 10,197.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,131.60 crore in June 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 1,353.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,002.20 crore in June 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 2,163.70 crore in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.43 in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 999.35 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.84% over the last 12 months.

Tech Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,707.90 12,116.28 10,197.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,707.90 12,116.28 10,197.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6,550.30 6,047.65 5,161.60
Depreciation 476.70 484.24 331.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,277.50 3,980.25 3,159.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,403.40 1,604.14 1,545.30
Other Income 122.10 319.80 287.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,525.50 1,923.94 1,832.60
Interest 40.30 55.20 38.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,485.20 1,868.74 1,794.50
Exceptional Items -- 4.50 -0.20
P/L Before Tax 1,485.20 1,873.24 1,794.30
Tax 338.00 328.00 428.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,147.20 1,545.24 1,365.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,147.20 1,545.24 1,365.70
Minority Interest -15.90 -39.60 -12.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.30 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,131.60 1,505.64 1,353.20
Equity Share Capital 439.20 438.81 437.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.84 17.09 15.43
Diluted EPS 12.78 16.94 15.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.84 17.09 15.43
Diluted EPS 12.78 16.94 15.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
