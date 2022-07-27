Tech Mahindra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,707.90 crore, up 24.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,707.90 crore in June 2022 up 24.62% from Rs. 10,197.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,131.60 crore in June 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 1,353.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,002.20 crore in June 2022 down 7.46% from Rs. 2,163.70 crore in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.43 in June 2021.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 999.35 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.84% over the last 12 months.