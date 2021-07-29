Tech Mahindra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,197.60 crore, up 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,197.60 crore in June 2021 up 11.98% from Rs. 9,106.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,353.20 crore in June 2021 up 39.18% from Rs. 972.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,163.70 crore in June 2021 up 26.05% from Rs. 1,716.60 crore in June 2020.

Tech Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 15.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.13 in June 2020.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,119.55 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 65.52% over the last 12 months.