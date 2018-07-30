Tech Mahindra consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 8,276.28 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,276.28 8,054.50 7,336.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,276.28 8,054.50 7,336.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4,379.46 4,145.30 4,060.79 Depreciation 280.77 298.64 246.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,539.92 2,497.31 2,340.62 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,076.13 1,113.25 687.85 Other Income 111.44 451.26 410.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,187.57 1,564.51 1,098.52 Interest 30.52 52.71 36.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,157.05 1,511.80 1,061.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,157.05 1,511.80 1,061.57 Tax 245.73 281.04 269.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 911.32 1,230.76 791.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 911.32 1,230.76 791.77 Minority Interest -1.60 -- 6.81 Share Of P/L Of Associates -11.85 0.04 0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 897.87 1,230.80 798.60 Equity Share Capital 441.98 441.70 439.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.12 13.84 9.10 Diluted EPS 10.07 13.72 8.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.12 13.84 9.10 Diluted EPS 10.07 13.72 8.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited