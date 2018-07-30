Tech Mahindra consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 8,276.28 crore

|
|
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,276.28
|8,054.50
|7,336.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,276.28
|8,054.50
|7,336.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,379.46
|4,145.30
|4,060.79
|Depreciation
|280.77
|298.64
|246.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,539.92
|2,497.31
|2,340.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,076.13
|1,113.25
|687.85
|Other Income
|111.44
|451.26
|410.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,187.57
|1,564.51
|1,098.52
|Interest
|30.52
|52.71
|36.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,157.05
|1,511.80
|1,061.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,157.05
|1,511.80
|1,061.57
|Tax
|245.73
|281.04
|269.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|911.32
|1,230.76
|791.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|911.32
|1,230.76
|791.77
|Minority Interest
|-1.60
|--
|6.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-11.85
|0.04
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|897.87
|1,230.80
|798.60
|Equity Share Capital
|441.98
|441.70
|439.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|13.84
|9.10
|Diluted EPS
|10.07
|13.72
|8.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|13.84
|9.10
|Diluted EPS
|10.07
|13.72
|8.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited