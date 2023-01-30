Tech Mahindra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,734.50 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 13,734.50 crore in December 2022 up 19.94% from Rs. 11,450.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,296.60 crore in December 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 1,368.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,391.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,283.10 crore in December 2021.
Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.58 in December 2021.
|Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,030.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.
|Tech Mahindra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,734.50
|13,129.45
|11,450.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13,734.50
|13,129.45
|11,450.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,054.60
|6,895.10
|5,660.20
|Depreciation
|498.10
|491.70
|362.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,535.90
|4,274.69
|3,730.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,645.90
|1,467.96
|1,697.90
|Other Income
|247.20
|290.20
|223.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,893.10
|1,758.16
|1,921.00
|Interest
|112.90
|79.00
|33.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,780.20
|1,679.16
|1,887.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-15.30
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,780.20
|1,663.86
|1,887.10
|Tax
|485.90
|364.70
|508.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,294.30
|1,299.16
|1,378.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,294.30
|1,299.16
|1,378.90
|Minority Interest
|11.30
|-13.80
|-9.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-9.00
|--
|-0.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,296.60
|1,285.36
|1,368.50
|Equity Share Capital
|439.80
|439.53
|438.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.70
|14.58
|15.58
|Diluted EPS
|14.64
|14.52
|15.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.70
|14.58
|15.58
|Diluted EPS
|14.64
|14.52
|15.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited