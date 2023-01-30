 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech Mahindra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13,734.50 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:Net Sales at Rs 13,734.50 crore in December 2022 up 19.94% from Rs. 11,450.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,296.60 crore in December 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 1,368.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,391.20 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,283.10 crore in December 2021.
Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.58 in December 2021. Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,030.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -30.35% over the last 12 months.
Tech Mahindra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations13,734.5013,129.4511,450.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13,734.5013,129.4511,450.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7,054.606,895.105,660.20
Depreciation498.10491.70362.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,535.904,274.693,730.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,645.901,467.961,697.90
Other Income247.20290.20223.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,893.101,758.161,921.00
Interest112.9079.0033.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,780.201,679.161,887.10
Exceptional Items---15.30--
P/L Before Tax1,780.201,663.861,887.10
Tax485.90364.70508.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,294.301,299.161,378.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,294.301,299.161,378.90
Minority Interest11.30-13.80-9.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.00---0.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,296.601,285.361,368.50
Equity Share Capital439.80439.53438.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7014.5815.58
Diluted EPS14.6414.5215.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.7014.5815.58
Diluted EPS14.6414.5215.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

