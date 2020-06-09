App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:36 PM IST

TeamLease Services Q4 net loss at Rs 29.43 crore

The total revenue stood at Rs 1,345 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,168.57 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Staffing firm TeamLease Services on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher taxes. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.02 crore for the same period previous fiscal, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.

The company had paid tax of Rs 51.79 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 78 lakh for the same period in 2019, the filing said.

For the fiscal 2019-20, the net profit of the company was Rs 34.97 crore. It was Rs 98.02 crore in the preceding financial year, TeamLease Services said.

Total revenue of the company for the FY20 stood at Rs 5,231.56 crore. It was Rs 4,465.66 crore in FY19, it added.

"We are optimistic at the prospects of growth reviving and do believe that the formal staffing industry would stand to gain from the economy opening up and simplification of labour laws," TeamLease Services MD Ashok Reddy said.

Shares of TeamLease Services closed at Rs 1,789.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.74 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:35 pm

