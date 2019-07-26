App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TeamLease Services Q1 net profit down 13.8%

The overall revenue grew by 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,251.2 crore in Q1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Human resources firm TeamLease Services posted a 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its June quarter (Q1) consolidated net profit at Rs 18.8 crore.

Overall revenue grew by 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,251.2 crore in Q1 and EBITDA grew by 13 percent YoY to Rs 22.7 crore in Q1FY20.

During the quarter ended June 30, the company through its subsidiary TeamLease Digital acquired the IT Staffing vertical of E-Centric Solutions for Rs 27.09 crore.  eCentric is engaged in the business of providing staffing and recruitment services to clients in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

Close

Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, TeamLease Services said, "Headcount addition and markups in Staffing business are back on track with positive improvement in Q1. Our technology investments in products of Avantis and Fresher’s World are heading in the right direction and in line with our plan. Overall pipeline for coming quarters across businesses is encouraging."

Among the revenue segments, general staffing grew by 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,130.6 crore. The other HR services segment saw a 26 percent YoY drop in revenues to Rs 22.4 crore in Q1.

The company said that the profitability of HR services got impacted by Rs 6 crore on account of a delay in collections and making provisions thereafter. It added that they expect a reversal of these provisions in Q2/Q3.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Business #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.