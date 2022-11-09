 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TeamLease Ser. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.17 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,708.17 crore in September 2022 up 28.13% from Rs. 1,333.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.89 crore in September 2022 up 148.93% from Rs. 52.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in September 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 29.65 crore in September 2021.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.95 in September 2021.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,847.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.42% over the last 12 months.

TeamLease Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,708.17 1,616.31 1,333.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,708.17 1,616.31 1,333.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,668.92 1,581.36 1,298.12
Depreciation 5.42 4.17 5.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.01 21.01 13.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.82 9.77 15.79
Other Income 13.31 14.08 8.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.14 23.85 24.16
Interest 1.16 0.60 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.98 23.25 22.86
Exceptional Items -- -- -75.00
P/L Before Tax 26.98 23.25 -52.14
Tax 1.09 -0.05 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.89 23.30 -52.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.89 23.30 -52.91
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.14 13.63 -30.95
Diluted EPS 15.14 13.63 -30.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.14 13.63 -30.95
Diluted EPS 15.14 13.63 -30.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TeamLease Ser. #TeamLease Services
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.