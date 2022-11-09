English
    TeamLease Ser. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,708.17 crore, up 28.13% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,708.17 crore in September 2022 up 28.13% from Rs. 1,333.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.89 crore in September 2022 up 148.93% from Rs. 52.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in September 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 29.65 crore in September 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.95 in September 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,847.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.25% returns over the last 6 months and -39.42% over the last 12 months.

    TeamLease Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,708.171,616.311,333.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,708.171,616.311,333.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,668.921,581.361,298.12
    Depreciation5.424.175.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0121.0113.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.829.7715.79
    Other Income13.3114.088.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1423.8524.16
    Interest1.160.601.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9823.2522.86
    Exceptional Items-----75.00
    P/L Before Tax26.9823.25-52.14
    Tax1.09-0.050.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8923.30-52.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8923.30-52.91
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1413.63-30.95
    Diluted EPS15.1413.63-30.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1413.63-30.95
    Diluted EPS15.1413.63-30.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
