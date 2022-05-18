 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TeamLease Ser. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,541.62 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,541.62 crore in March 2022 up 24.76% from Rs. 1,235.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.34% from Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,483.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

TeamLease Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,541.62 1,524.79 1,235.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,541.62 1,524.79 1,235.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,497.64 1,482.60 1,195.81
Depreciation 4.88 4.55 3.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.68 19.08 23.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.43 18.57 13.11
Other Income 8.15 7.40 13.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.57 25.97 26.73
Interest 0.60 0.98 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.97 24.99 25.64
Exceptional Items 4.87 -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.84 24.99 25.64
Tax 0.37 0.07 1.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.48 24.92 23.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.48 24.92 23.66
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.66 14.57 13.84
Diluted EPS 16.66 14.57 13.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.66 14.57 13.84
Diluted EPS 16.66 14.57 13.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:22 pm
