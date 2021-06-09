MARKET NEWS

TeamLease Ser. Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,235.63 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,235.63 crore in March 2021 up 1.13% from Rs. 1,221.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2021 up 182.42% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021 down 8.58% from Rs. 32.88 crore in March 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.79 in March 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,460.50 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.39% returns over the last 6 months and 93.31% over the last 12 months.

TeamLease Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,235.631,167.401,221.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,235.631,167.401,221.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,195.811,134.181,167.41
Depreciation3.333.604.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.3817.8638.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1111.7611.60
Other Income13.6213.4317.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7325.2028.85
Interest1.091.052.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6424.1526.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.6424.1526.02
Tax1.982.2154.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.6621.93-28.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.6621.93-28.71
Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8412.83-16.79
Diluted EPS13.8412.83-16.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.8412.83-16.79
Diluted EPS13.8412.83-16.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

