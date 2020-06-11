TeamLease Ser. Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.85 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,221.85 crore in March 2020 up 12.97% from Rs. 1,081.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2020 down 205.76% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.88 crore in March 2020 up 15.13% from Rs. 28.56 crore in March 2019.
TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 1,725.95 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.64% over the last 12 months.
|TeamLease Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,221.85
|1,244.82
|1,081.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,221.85
|1,244.82
|1,081.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,167.41
|1,190.96
|1,033.10
|Depreciation
|4.03
|3.97
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.81
|32.28
|28.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.60
|17.60
|19.81
|Other Income
|17.25
|10.58
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.85
|28.19
|27.99
|Interest
|2.83
|2.10
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.02
|26.08
|27.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.02
|26.08
|27.47
|Tax
|54.73
|-1.05
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.71
|27.13
|27.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.71
|27.13
|27.15
|Equity Share Capital
|17.10
|17.10
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.79
|15.87
|15.88
|Diluted EPS
|-16.79
|15.87
|15.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.79
|15.87
|15.88
|Diluted EPS
|-16.79
|15.87
|15.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:17 am