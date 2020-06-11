TeamLease Ser. Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.85 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,221.85 crore in March 2020 up 12.97% from Rs. 1,081.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2020 down 205.76% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.88 crore in March 2020 up 15.13% from Rs. 28.56 crore in March 2019.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 1,725.95 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.64% over the last 12 months.