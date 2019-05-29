TeamLease Ser. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.59 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.59 crore in March 2019 up 19.62% from Rs. 904.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2019 up 35.57% from Rs. 20.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.56 crore in March 2019 up 35.42% from Rs. 21.09 crore in March 2018.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.71 in March 2018.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,086.25 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.44% over the last 12 months.