    TeamLease Ser. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,954.27 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,954.27 crore in June 2023 up 20.91% from Rs. 1,616.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2023 up 17.62% from Rs. 23.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.05 crore in June 2023 up 32.23% from Rs. 28.02 crore in June 2022.

    TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.63 in June 2022.

    TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,379.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.

    TeamLease Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,954.271,790.531,616.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,954.271,790.531,616.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,915.311,748.861,581.36
    Depreciation7.427.444.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6320.6321.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9113.609.77
    Other Income17.7213.4814.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6327.0823.85
    Interest1.641.550.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.9925.5323.25
    Exceptional Items---2.33--
    P/L Before Tax27.9923.2023.25
    Tax0.581.14-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.4122.0623.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.4122.0623.30
    Equity Share Capital16.7717.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1212.9013.63
    Diluted EPS16.1212.9013.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1212.9013.63
    Diluted EPS16.1212.9013.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

