TeamLease Ser. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,240.78 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,240.78 crore in June 2021 up 19.96% from Rs. 1,034.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in June 2021 up 24.45% from Rs. 17.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.42 crore in June 2021 up 15.86% from Rs. 24.53 crore in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 12.88 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.35 in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,871.20 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.55% returns over the last 6 months and 112.89% over the last 12 months.