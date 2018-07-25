TeamLease Ser. standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 945.99 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 945.99 904.18 828.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 945.99 904.18 828.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 904.19 868.17 803.18 Depreciation 1.01 0.92 0.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.81 18.46 15.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.98 16.61 9.09 Other Income 8.15 3.56 7.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.13 20.17 16.90 Interest 0.42 0.43 0.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.71 19.74 16.72 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.71 19.74 16.72 Tax 0.70 -0.28 -0.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.02 20.02 17.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.02 20.02 17.06 Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.29 11.71 9.96 Diluted EPS 12.29 11.71 9.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.29 11.71 9.96 Diluted EPS 12.29 11.71 9.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited