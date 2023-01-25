TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 1,524.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in December 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.