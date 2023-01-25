 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 1,524.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in December 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.

TeamLease Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,761.16 1,708.17 1,524.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,761.16 1,708.17 1,524.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,718.67 1,668.92 1,482.60
Depreciation 6.44 5.42 4.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.93 19.01 19.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.12 14.82 18.57
Other Income 12.07 13.31 7.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.20 28.14 25.97
Interest 1.45 1.16 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.75 26.98 24.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.75 26.98 24.99
Tax -0.20 1.09 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.94 25.89 24.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.94 25.89 24.92
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.18 15.14 14.57
Diluted EPS 15.18 15.14 14.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.18 15.14 14.57
Diluted EPS 15.18 15.14 14.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited