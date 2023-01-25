English
    TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,761.16 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 1,524.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in December 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.64 crore in December 2022 up 10.22% from Rs. 30.52 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,761.161,708.171,524.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,761.161,708.171,524.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,718.671,668.921,482.60
    Depreciation6.445.424.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9319.0119.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1214.8218.57
    Other Income12.0713.317.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2028.1425.97
    Interest1.451.160.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7526.9824.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.7526.9824.99
    Tax-0.201.090.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.9425.8924.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9425.8924.92
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1815.1414.57
    Diluted EPS15.1815.1414.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1815.1414.57
    Diluted EPS15.1815.1414.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited