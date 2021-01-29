TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,167.40 crore, down 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,167.40 crore in December 2020 down 6.22% from Rs. 1,244.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2020 down 19.15% from Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.45% from Rs. 32.16 crore in December 2019.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.87 in December 2019.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,819.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.50% over the last 12 months.