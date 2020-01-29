TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,244.82 crore, up 14.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,244.82 crore in December 2019 up 14.16% from Rs. 1,090.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.13 crore in December 2019 up 7.04% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.16 crore in December 2019 up 24.03% from Rs. 25.93 crore in December 2018.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.82 in December 2018.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,598.45 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)