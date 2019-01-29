TeamLease Ser. Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.42 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,090.42 crore in December 2018 up 26.89% from Rs. 859.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018 up 40.8% from Rs. 18.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.93 crore in December 2018 up 38.51% from Rs. 18.72 crore in December 2017.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 14.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.53 in December 2017.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,630.75 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.43% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.