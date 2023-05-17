English
    TeamLease Ser. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,027.27 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,027.27 crore in March 2023 up 11.55% from Rs. 1,817.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.94 crore in March 2023 down 22.43% from Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.58 crore in March 2023 down 4.62% from Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022.

    TeamLease Ser. EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.05 in March 2022.

    TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 2,256.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.43% returns over the last 6 months and -33.97% over the last 12 months.

    TeamLease Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,027.272,008.281,817.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,027.272,008.281,817.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,950.651,932.641,727.80
    Depreciation12.7711.3010.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.9544.0148.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9120.3330.43
    Other Income9.899.974.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8130.3035.09
    Interest2.121.660.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6828.6434.33
    Exceptional Items-2.33--0.65
    P/L Before Tax26.3528.6434.98
    Tax1.98-0.393.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.3729.0331.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.3729.0331.63
    Minority Interest-0.43-0.08-0.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.9428.9630.86
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0016.9418.05
    Diluted EPS14.0016.9418.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0016.9418.05
    Diluted EPS14.0016.9418.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 17, 2023