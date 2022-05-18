 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TeamLease Ser. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 1,340.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 35.38 crore in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 18.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.06 in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,483.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

TeamLease Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,817.41 1,762.08 1,340.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,817.41 1,762.08 1,340.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,727.80 1,681.19 1,288.30
Depreciation 10.60 9.79 8.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.58 43.21 26.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.43 27.89 17.43
Other Income 4.66 5.10 9.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.09 32.99 26.70
Interest 0.76 1.04 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.33 31.95 25.50
Exceptional Items 0.65 -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.98 31.95 25.50
Tax 3.35 1.70 5.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.63 30.25 19.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.63 30.25 19.77
Minority Interest -0.76 -0.28 -0.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.86 29.97 18.91
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.05 17.53 11.06
Diluted EPS 18.05 17.53 11.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.05 17.53 11.06
Diluted EPS 18.05 17.53 11.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
