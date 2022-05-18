TeamLease Ser. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 1,340.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 35.38 crore in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 18.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.06 in March 2021.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,483.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)