    TeamLease Ser. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore, up 35.57% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,817.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.57% from Rs. 1,340.52 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2022 up 63.19% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 35.38 crore in March 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 18.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.06 in March 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,483.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

    TeamLease Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,817.411,762.081,340.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,817.411,762.081,340.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,727.801,681.191,288.30
    Depreciation10.609.798.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.5843.2126.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4327.8917.43
    Other Income4.665.109.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0932.9926.70
    Interest0.761.041.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.3331.9525.50
    Exceptional Items0.65----
    P/L Before Tax34.9831.9525.50
    Tax3.351.705.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6330.2519.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6330.2519.77
    Minority Interest-0.76-0.28-0.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.8629.9718.91
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0517.5311.06
    Diluted EPS18.0517.5311.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0517.5311.06
    Diluted EPS18.0517.5311.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TeamLease Ser. #TeamLease Services
    first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
