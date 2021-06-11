TeamLease Ser. Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,340.52 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,340.52 crore in March 2021 up 0.77% from Rs. 1,330.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021 up 164.26% from Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.38 crore in March 2021 up 2.11% from Rs. 34.65 crore in March 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.21 in March 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,635.25 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.09% returns over the last 6 months and 110.62% over the last 12 months.