TeamLease Ser. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,879.39 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,879.39 crore in June 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 1,376.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.56 crore in June 2022 up 10.21% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,684.75 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.01% over the last 12 months.

TeamLease Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,879.39 1,817.41 1,376.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,879.39 1,817.41 1,376.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,805.83 1,727.80 1,313.32
Depreciation 9.00 10.60 9.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.27 48.58 33.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.30 30.43 20.25
Other Income 12.26 4.66 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.56 35.09 24.82
Interest 0.68 0.76 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.88 34.33 24.04
Exceptional Items -- 0.65 2.57
P/L Before Tax 27.88 34.98 26.61
Tax 1.36 3.35 -0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.52 31.63 26.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.52 31.63 26.92
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.76 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.53 30.86 27.07
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.51 18.05 15.83
Diluted EPS 15.51 18.05 15.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.51 18.05 15.83
Diluted EPS 15.51 18.05 15.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TeamLease Ser. #TeamLease Services
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
