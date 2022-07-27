English
    TeamLease Ser. Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,879.39 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,879.39 crore in June 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 1,376.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.56 crore in June 2022 up 10.21% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

    TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,684.75 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.01% over the last 12 months.

    TeamLease Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,879.391,817.411,376.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,879.391,817.411,376.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,805.831,727.801,313.32
    Depreciation9.0010.609.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2748.5833.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3030.4320.25
    Other Income12.264.664.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5635.0924.82
    Interest0.680.760.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.8834.3324.04
    Exceptional Items--0.652.57
    P/L Before Tax27.8834.9826.61
    Tax1.363.35-0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5231.6326.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5231.6326.92
    Minority Interest0.00-0.760.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.5330.8627.07
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5118.0515.83
    Diluted EPS15.5118.0515.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5118.0515.83
    Diluted EPS15.5118.0515.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.