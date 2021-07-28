TeamLease Ser. Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,376.78 crore, up 21.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,376.78 crore in June 2021 up 21.15% from Rs. 1,136.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2021 up 58.31% from Rs. 17.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021 up 18.79% from Rs. 28.69 crore in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.00 in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,870.45 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.75% returns over the last 6 months and 113.24% over the last 12 months.