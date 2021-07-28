MARKET NEWS

TeamLease Ser. Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,376.78 crore, up 21.15% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,376.78 crore in June 2021 up 21.15% from Rs. 1,136.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2021 up 58.31% from Rs. 17.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2021 up 18.79% from Rs. 28.69 crore in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.00 in June 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,870.45 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.75% returns over the last 6 months and 113.24% over the last 12 months.

TeamLease Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,376.781,340.521,136.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,376.781,340.521,136.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,313.321,288.301,090.68
Depreciation9.268.688.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.9526.1121.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2517.4316.35
Other Income4.569.274.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8226.7020.45
Interest0.781.202.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0425.5017.89
Exceptional Items2.57----
P/L Before Tax26.6125.5017.89
Tax-0.315.730.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9219.7717.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9219.7717.38
Minority Interest0.15-0.73--
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.13-0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.0718.9117.10
Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.8311.0610.00
Diluted EPS15.8311.0610.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.8311.0610.00
Diluted EPS15.8311.0610.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

