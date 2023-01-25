TeamLease Ser. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 1,762.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.