TeamLease Ser. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 1,762.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

TeamLease Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,008.28 1,955.05 1,762.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,008.28 1,955.05 1,762.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,932.64 1,880.68 1,681.19
Depreciation 11.30 10.10 9.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.01 42.70 43.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.33 21.57 27.89
Other Income 9.97 11.82 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.30 33.39 32.99
Interest 1.66 1.23 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.64 32.16 31.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.64 32.16 31.95
Tax -0.39 0.54 1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.03 31.62 30.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.03 31.62 30.25
Minority Interest -0.08 0.30 -0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.96 31.92 29.97
Equity Share Capital 17.10 17.10 17.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.94 18.67 17.53
Diluted EPS 16.94 18.67 17.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.94 18.50 17.53
Diluted EPS 16.94 18.67 17.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited