    TeamLease Ser. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2023

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TeamLease Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,008.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.97% from Rs. 1,762.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

    TeamLease Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,008.281,955.051,762.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,008.281,955.051,762.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,932.641,880.681,681.19
    Depreciation11.3010.109.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0142.7043.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3321.5727.89
    Other Income9.9711.825.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3033.3932.99
    Interest1.661.231.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6432.1631.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.6432.1631.95
    Tax-0.390.541.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0331.6230.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0331.6230.25
    Minority Interest-0.080.30-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.9631.9229.97
    Equity Share Capital17.1017.1017.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9418.6717.53
    Diluted EPS16.9418.6717.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9418.5017.53
    Diluted EPS16.9418.6717.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
