TeamLease Ser. Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,762.08 crore, up 38.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,762.08 crore in December 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 1,275.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2021 up 31.03% from Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021 up 23.46% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2020.

TeamLease Ser. EPS has increased to Rs. 17.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.38 in December 2020.

TeamLease Ser. shares closed at 3,866.75 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)