TD Power System Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore, down 19.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore in September 2018 down 19.17% from Rs. 128.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2018 down 68.77% from Rs. 6.72 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2018 down 34.49% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2017.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2017.

TD Power System shares closed at 128.35 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.83% returns over the last 6 months and -38.66% over the last 12 months.