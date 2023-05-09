English
    TD Power System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.95 crore in March 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 214.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.86 crore in March 2023 up 36.74% from Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.35 crore in March 2023 up 28.69% from Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2022.

    TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.08 in March 2022.

    TD Power System shares closed at 175.20 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.38% returns over the last 6 months and 147.25% over the last 12 months.

    TD Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.95198.66214.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.95198.66214.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.01131.69164.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods-9.591.891.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.643.33-9.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6419.1017.03
    Depreciation4.964.685.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1213.7714.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.1824.2020.84
    Other Income5.213.509.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3927.6929.95
    Interest0.010.000.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.3827.6929.24
    Exceptional Items-0.51----
    P/L Before Tax39.8727.6929.24
    Tax10.017.857.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8619.8421.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8619.8421.84
    Equity Share Capital31.2131.2131.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.287.08
    Diluted EPS1.911.287.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.287.08
    Diluted EPS1.911.287.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #TD Power System #TD Power Systems
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm