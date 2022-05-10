 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TD Power System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore in March 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 170.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2022 up 117.28% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2022 up 93.84% from Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 354.30 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

TD Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 214.38 187.71 170.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 214.38 187.71 170.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.37 136.37 109.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.76 0.00 5.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.52 -1.53 3.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.03 19.84 21.31
Depreciation 5.29 5.40 5.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.60 11.12 16.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.84 16.50 8.00
Other Income 9.10 4.00 4.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.95 20.51 12.86
Interest 0.71 0.24 -0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.24 20.27 13.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.24 20.27 13.22
Tax 7.40 5.55 3.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.84 14.72 10.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.84 14.72 10.05
Equity Share Capital 31.10 31.10 30.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 4.77 3.29
Diluted EPS 7.06 4.74 3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.08 4.77 3.29
Diluted EPS 7.06 4.74 3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
