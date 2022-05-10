TD Power System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore in March 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 170.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2022 up 117.28% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2022 up 93.84% from Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 354.30 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)