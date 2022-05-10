English
    TD Power System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore, up 25.83% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.38 crore in March 2022 up 25.83% from Rs. 170.37 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2022 up 117.28% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2022 up 93.84% from Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021.

    TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

    TD Power System shares closed at 354.30 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.38187.71170.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.38187.71170.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.37136.37109.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.760.005.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.52-1.533.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0319.8421.31
    Depreciation5.295.405.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6011.1216.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8416.508.00
    Other Income9.104.004.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9520.5112.86
    Interest0.710.24-0.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.2420.2713.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.2420.2713.22
    Tax7.405.553.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8414.7210.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8414.7210.05
    Equity Share Capital31.1031.1030.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.084.773.29
    Diluted EPS7.064.743.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.084.773.29
    Diluted EPS7.064.743.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
