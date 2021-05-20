TD Power System Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.37 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.37 crore in March 2021 up 17.64% from Rs. 144.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2020.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 220.40 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.31% returns over the last 6 months and 173.11% over the last 12 months.