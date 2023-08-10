TD Power System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore in June 2023 up 15.72% from Rs. 199.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2023 up 57.56% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.30 crore in June 2023 up 42.22% from Rs. 31.15 crore in June 2022.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2022.

TD Power System shares closed at 254.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.35% returns over the last 6 months and 105.14% over the last 12 months.