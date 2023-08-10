English
    TD Power System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.28 crore in June 2023 up 15.72% from Rs. 199.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2023 up 57.56% from Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.30 crore in June 2023 up 42.22% from Rs. 31.15 crore in June 2022.

    TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.06 in June 2022.

    TD Power System shares closed at 254.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.35% returns over the last 6 months and 105.14% over the last 12 months.

    TD Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.28221.95199.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations230.28221.95199.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.47152.01128.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.96-9.59-2.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.425.6412.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8618.6421.90
    Depreciation4.864.965.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2715.1213.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2835.1819.22
    Other Income6.165.216.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4440.3926.07
    Interest0.020.010.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4240.3825.21
    Exceptional Items0.06-0.51--
    P/L Before Tax39.4839.8725.21
    Tax9.9510.016.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.5329.8618.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.5329.8618.74
    Equity Share Capital31.2331.2131.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.926.06
    Diluted EPS1.891.916.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.891.926.06
    Diluted EPS1.891.916.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

