TD Power System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.01 crore, up 57.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.65% from Rs. 126.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2022 up 177.92% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.15 crore in June 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 15.47 crore in June 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 574.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 201.94% over the last 12 months.