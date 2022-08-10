 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TD Power System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.01 crore, up 57.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.65% from Rs. 126.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.74 crore in June 2022 up 177.92% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.15 crore in June 2022 up 101.36% from Rs. 15.47 crore in June 2021.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 574.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 201.94% over the last 12 months.

TD Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.01 214.38 126.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.01 214.38 126.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.78 164.37 85.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -2.65 1.76 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.80 -9.52 -2.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.90 17.03 18.21
Depreciation 5.08 5.29 5.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.87 14.60 11.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.22 20.84 8.12
Other Income 6.84 9.10 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.07 29.95 10.28
Interest 0.86 0.71 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.21 29.24 9.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.21 29.24 9.19
Tax 6.46 7.40 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.74 21.84 6.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.74 21.84 6.74
Equity Share Capital 31.13 31.10 30.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 7.08 2.21
Diluted EPS 6.00 7.06 2.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.06 7.08 2.21
Diluted EPS 6.00 7.06 2.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
