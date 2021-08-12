TD Power System Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.24 crore, up 85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.24 crore in June 2021 up 85% from Rs. 68.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2021 up 169.47% from Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.47 crore in June 2021 up 631.62% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2020.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 183.40 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.30% returns over the last 6 months and 58.72% over the last 12 months.