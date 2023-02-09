 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TD Power System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore in December 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 187.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2022 up 34.82% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.93% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

TD Power Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 198.66 201.87 187.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 198.66 201.87 187.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.69 136.55 136.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.89 5.98 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.33 -0.09 -1.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.10 20.88 19.84
Depreciation 4.68 4.92 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.77 13.24 11.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.20 20.39 16.50
Other Income 3.50 6.45 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.69 26.84 20.51
Interest 0.00 0.19 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.69 26.65 20.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.69 26.65 20.27
Tax 7.85 6.64 5.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.84 20.01 14.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.84 20.01 14.72
Equity Share Capital 31.21 31.21 31.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 1.29 4.77
Diluted EPS 1.28 1.29 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 1.29 4.77
Diluted EPS 1.28 1.29 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited