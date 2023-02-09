TD Power System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore in December 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 187.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2022 up 34.82% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.93% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.