TD Power System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore in December 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 187.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2022 up 34.82% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.93% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 124.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 49.06% over the last 12 months.