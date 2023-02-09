English
    TD Power System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.66 crore in December 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 187.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2022 up 34.82% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2022 up 24.93% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

    TD Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.66201.87187.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.66201.87187.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.69136.55136.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.895.980.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.33-0.09-1.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1020.8819.84
    Depreciation4.684.925.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7713.2411.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2020.3916.50
    Other Income3.506.454.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6926.8420.51
    Interest0.000.190.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.6926.6520.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.6926.6520.27
    Tax7.856.645.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8420.0114.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8420.0114.72
    Equity Share Capital31.2131.2131.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.294.77
    Diluted EPS1.281.294.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.294.77
    Diluted EPS1.281.294.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited