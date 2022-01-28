TD Power System Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.71 crore, up 52.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.71 crore in December 2021 up 52.33% from Rs. 123.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2021 up 159.29% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021 up 74.95% from Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2020.

TD Power System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 427.75 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.13% returns over the last 6 months and 222.71% over the last 12 months.