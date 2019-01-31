TD Power System Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TD Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in December 2018 down 1.23% from Rs. 94.54 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 down 106.01% from Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2018 down 37.59% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2017.
TD Power System shares closed at 131.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|TD Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.37
|104.11
|94.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.37
|104.11
|94.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.21
|75.87
|62.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|1.61
|-1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|-3.89
|2.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.78
|15.01
|15.29
|Depreciation
|6.45
|6.49
|6.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.08
|9.82
|11.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.94
|-0.80
|-2.41
|Other Income
|4.97
|4.11
|4.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|3.31
|2.07
|Interest
|0.50
|1.50
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|1.81
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|22.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|1.81
|22.72
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.29
|2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|2.10
|19.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|2.10
|19.92
|Equity Share Capital
|32.06
|33.24
|33.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.63
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.63
|5.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.63
|5.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.63
|5.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited