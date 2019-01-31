TD Power System Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.37 crore in December 2018 down 1.23% from Rs. 94.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 down 106.01% from Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2018 down 37.59% from Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2017.

TD Power System shares closed at 131.20 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -31.07% over the last 12 months.