TD Power System Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.98 crore, Down 22.37% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 97.98 72.71 126.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 97.98 72.71 126.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.88 65.83 90.22 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.61 2.24 -6.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.89 -19.97 2.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.87 16.07 18.77 Depreciation 6.50 6.43 6.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.82 12.56 11.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 -10.46 2.45 Other Income 2.47 2.33 4.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 -8.12 6.59 Interest 1.50 0.54 1.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.84 -8.66 4.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.84 -8.66 4.71 Tax -0.28 -0.79 -0.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.56 -7.87 4.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.56 -7.87 4.94 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.56 -7.87 4.94 Equity Share Capital 33.24 33.24 33.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -2.37 1.49 Diluted EPS -0.17 -2.37 1.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.17 -2.37 1.49 Diluted EPS -0.17 -2.37 1.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited