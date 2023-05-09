TD Power System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore in March 2023 up 9.98% from Rs. 227.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2023 up 43.34% from Rs. 24.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.89 crore in March 2023 up 27.76% from Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2022.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.00 in March 2022.

TD Power System shares closed at 175.20 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.38% returns over the last 6 months and 147.25% over the last 12 months.